Instagram is making Stories more appealing for brands

Instagram is turning its focus on how businesses use its platform, by improving Stories and making it more efficient.

Instagram Stories has turned out to be the most promising feature for the ambitious social platform and it’s no surprise how they’re scaling at a rapid pace.

It was back in August when Instagram announced the launch of Stories, as a way to compete with Snapchat’s popular feature, counting today more than 150 million Instagrammers using it daily.

This means that Instagram Stories now match Snapchat’s last announcement about its own number of users, a quite impressive achievement in such a short period.

Business Insights arrive in Stories

Instagram may have been late in the introduction of its own Business Tools, but it’s finally on the right track to make its platform useful for business owners. The goal is to help them connect and engage with their customers and the last two additions prove that it now understands what a business profile needs.

Business Insights will soon be available for all the business profiles, giving them an overview of the reach, the impressions, the replies and the exits for all their stories.

This officially turns Stories into a business tool, offering the ROI that can justify the reason brands should explore this feature as part of their social marketing strategy.

Ads arrive in Stories

Instagram also brings immersive, full-screen ads to Stories, allowing brands to be personally relevant to their target audience.

Ads will be initially tested with 30 clients around the world, including Capital One, Buick, Maybelline New York, Nike, Yoox, Netflix, and Qantas.

Airbnb is using Instagram stories to build awareness about its product Trips on Airbnb and they feel that the platform is ideal for their need to connect with their audience:

“By creating and publishing experience-driven stories, we can truly captivate and reach travelers wishing to book aspirational trips on Airbnb.”– Eric Toda, Global Head of Social Marketing and Content

What’s next?

Instagram is already planning its next moves, with direct responses coming in the coming months.

Instagram Stories seem to be a platform within the platform, with its own audience, format and opportunities.

The key is to maintain the users’ interest while offering more benefits for brands that want to try them out. Will there be a balance among the two?